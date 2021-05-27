Cancel
Celebrities

England legend Enid Bakewell still showing her class at the crease at 80 not out

By Isabelle Westbury
Telegraph
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I intend to live to at least 100," declares Enid Bakewell. "If Eileen Ash [ex-England cricketer] can live to 109, I can carry on too." Bakewell, only 80, may be a former international, but, as social media found out to its delight last week when a clip of her batting prowess was widely shared by the great and good of the sport, is certainly not a "former cricketer". In fact, to suggest surprise that Bakewell was at the crease earlier this month was deemed nothing short of an insult to this MBE and ICC Cricket Hall of Fame inductee.

www.telegraph.co.uk
