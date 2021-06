This weekend will bring two exciting shows to the New Bern Shrine Club in New Bern with a comedy show on Saturday, May 15 and The Embers in concert on Sunday, May 16. Fans of the popular Martin Lawrence Show or anyone who is just ready for a good laugh are in for a treat on Saturday, May 15, as Mike Weaver Productions presents the Reginald Ballard AKA Bruh-Man and Friends Comedy Show. The event, hosted by New Bern native Dante Holt, will also feature comedians Tyrone Burston and Cuzzin Clyde.