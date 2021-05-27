Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

No human remains found in search for suspected Fred West murder victim at Gloucester cafe

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PNGNb_0aD69Xxm00
Mary Bastholm

Police hunting for missing teenager Mary Bastholm – long suspected of being a victim of serial killer Fred West – have not found any human remains while excavating a cafe in Gloucester.

Gloucestershire Police began excavation work earlier this month after receiving information from a production company making a documentary that human remains could be buried in the cellar of the Clean Plate cafe in Southgate Street.

Mary, 15, who was last seen alive in January 1968, worked as a waitress at the Pop-In cafe, which was located on the same site as the Clean Plate.

Serial killer West, who died in prison in 1995 while awaiting trial accused of 12 murders of women and girls, knew Mary and was a known customer of the cafe.

A Gloucestershire Police spokesman said: “Excavation work at the Clean Plate cafe has now been completed and we can confirm no human remains or items of significance to the investigation have been found.

“Mary’s family have been updated and is continuing to receive support from family liaison officers.”

Officers were previously seen carrying objects including a number of wooden doors out of the cafe while forensic archaeologists said there were a number of structural anomalies in the cellar including six voids in the floor that were being examined.

Fred and wife Rose West, 67, tortured, raped and murdered an unknown number of women over a 20-year period.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAFVz_0aD69Xxm00
Mary Bastholm search (PA Wire)

Mary’s disappearance in 1968 was at a time when builder West was abducting girls in Gloucester.

He is said to have confessed to killing Mary in conversation with his son, Stephen, but never admitted it to police.

Mary’s body was not found during the 1994 excavation of the Wests’ home, now known as the “House of Horrors”, on Cromwell Street in Gloucester.

West was charged with 12 murders, but took his own life in a Birmingham prison before his trial.

Rose West was convicted of 10 murders in November 1995 and is serving a life sentence.

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
72K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Human Remains#Birmingham#Gloucestershire Police#The Clean Plate Cafe#Wests#Serial Killer West#Teenager Mary Bastholm#Forensic Archaeologists#Family Liaison Officers#Police Hunting#Southgate Street#Prison#Cromwell Street#Wooden Doors#Horrors#Builder West
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
newschain

The victims of Fred and Rosemary West

The House of Horrors inquiry led to the eventual discovery of the bodies of 12 young women and girls. The victims, in order of their disappearance, were:. – Anne McFall: Scots-born Anne, believed to be Fred West’s first victim, was just 18 and pregnant when she disappeared in May 1967. Anne was nanny to Fred’s children and lived with him in his caravan, becoming his lover during one of the periods when his wife was away. He was the father of her child.
Violent Crimesledburyreporter.co.uk

'Unlikely' Herefordshire-born Fred West killed at Gloucester cafe

FRED West was a “fantasist” whose crimes are part of a “dreadful, wicked, murky episode” in Britain’s history, Rose West’s former solicitor has said. Leo Goatley's comments come after Gloucestershire Police descended on a cafe as part of a search for a missing schoolgirl, but he said it was unlikely she was killed there.
Violent Crimesledburyreporter.co.uk

The confirmed victims of Herefordshire-born murderer Fred West

POLICE are continuing to search for a body at a cafe in Gloucester linked to the case of a missing teenager who was feared killed by Herefordshire-born murderer Fred West. Gloucestershire Police said they had found evidence that a body could be buried within The Clean Plate café in Southgate Street, Gloucester, and are linking it to the disappearance of 15-year-old Mary Bastholm.
Violent Crimesledburyreporter.co.uk

Forensic experts begin work at cafe linked to Fred West

Forensic archaeologists are carrying out work at a cafe in Gloucester where the body of a suspected teenage victim of serial killer Fred West may be buried. Gloucestershire Police said three forensic archaeologists have attended the Clean Plate cafe in Southgate Street, in connection with the disappearance of 15-year-old Mary Bastholm.
Violent CrimesThe Guardian

Image released of cellar being searched in Fred West investigation

Police have released an image and footage of a cellar where the body of a possible victim of the serial killer Fred West may be buried. Officers are excavating six “voids” in the basement floor of the Clean Plate cafe in Gloucester as part of an investigation into the disappearance of 15-year-old Mary Bastholm more than half a century ago.
Violent CrimesPosted by
Daily Mail

New dig in search for Fred West 'victim': Police excavate cafe basement in search for remains of Mary Bastholm who is feared to have been murdered by serial killer after going missing, aged 15, in 1968

Police are today digging up the basement of a cafe where a missing teenager feared abducted and murdered by Fred West in 1968 had worked before she vanished. Mary Bastholm served tea, cake and sandwiches in the Gloucester eaterie then called 'The Pop In' and now called the 'Clean Plate'- and serial killer West was a regular customer.
Violent CrimesPosted by
newschain

Police find ‘possible evidence’ of missing teenager linked to Fred West

Excavation work is to begin at a cafe in Gloucester after police found “possible evidence” of where a suspected teenage victim of serial killer Fred West may be buried. Forensic archaeologists have been undertaking exploratory work at the Clean Plate cafe in Southgate Street in connection with the disappearance of 15-year-old Mary Bastholm who was last seen alive in January 1968.
Violent CrimesBBC

Fred West: Excavation work starts in Mary Bastholm search

Police searching for a suspected victim of serial killer Fred West have arrived to begin excavation work at a cafe. Teenager Mary Bastholm, who worked at the Pop-In Cafe in Gloucester, went missing in 1968. Earlier this month, a TV production company filming at the site - now called The...