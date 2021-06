Koch Media knows something we don’t know and we’re eager to find out. The owner of beloved franchises such as Saints Row, Dead Island, Metro, and Time Splitters will be hosting their first-ever digital showcase in collaboration with Summer Game Fest. The event will take place on June 11, 2021, at 12 p.m. pacific time. Even though gamers are being kept in the dark as to what’s being publicized, Koch Media has teased that there will be more than a dozen gaming announcements made throughout the Livestream event.