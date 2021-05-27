Kim Kardashian failed her law exam and considers quitting lawyer training
Kim Kardashian revealed in the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that she failed a law exam, and was reconsidering her legal training. In 2019, the 40-year-old announced she was training to be a lawyer, and had taken on a four year apprenticeship with a California law firm. Since then, she's given fans an insight into her revision on Instagram Stories, while a recent episode of KUWTK saw her practicing for a mini bar exam.www.cosmopolitan.com