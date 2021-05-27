How Kate Middleton responded to Prince William being propositioned
It sounds as though Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal tour of Scotland has been jam-packed (and in amongst their duties they also found time for a sneaky date night, which is rather sweet). It's also thrown up some very funny moments, such as Kate being asked by a child whether or not she was 'the Prince' and the Duchess's reaction to hearing that the Duke was propositioned during a visit to a care home.www.cosmopolitan.com