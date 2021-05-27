Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

How Kate Middleton responded to Prince William being propositioned

By Jennifer Savin
Cosmopolitan
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt sounds as though Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal tour of Scotland has been jam-packed (and in amongst their duties they also found time for a sneaky date night, which is rather sweet). It's also thrown up some very funny moments, such as Kate being asked by a child whether or not she was 'the Prince' and the Duchess's reaction to hearing that the Duke was propositioned during a visit to a care home.

www.cosmopolitan.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Emma Thompson
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Emma Stone
Person
Meghan Markle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Prince#British Royal Family#Uk#Nhscharities#Cosmopolitan Uk#Daughter#Actresses Emma Stone#Buckingham Palace#Holyroodhouse#Home#Hearing#Nhs Staffers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Funny Moments
Country
U.K.
News Break
Twitter
Country
Scotland
News Break
Disney
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
The Independent

Kate Middleton’s pearl hoop earrings already have a waitlist: Here’s where to buy them and similar styles

The Duchess of Cambridge has become a source of style inspiration for many ever since she joined the royal family, and her latest choice of accessory has proved no exception.On Thursday, Kate looked as chic as ever as she stepped out for her latest engagement with Prince William in Wolverhampton.To mark Mental Health Awareness Week, the couple visited three local organisations that support children and young people with their mental health and wellbeing.For the trip, the duchess wore a navy blouse with white polka dots by Tory Burch, paired with a coordinating blue coat from Catherine Walker, wide-leg trousers from...
Public HealthWebster County Citizen

Duchess Catherine receives first dose of COVID-19 jab

The Duchess of Cambridge received her first coronavirus vaccine on Friday (05.28.21) The 39-year-old royal - who has Princes George, seven, and Louis, three, and daughter Princess Charlotte, six, with Prince William - revealed she attended London's Science Museum this week to have her first dose. Alongside a photograph of...
U.K.Newsweek

21 Rules of Royal Etiquette You Had No Idea About

Queen Elizabeth II's family are governed by countless royal protocols dating back through generations of tradition. From walking into a room, to greeting "Her Majesty," there is a set way to perform many tasks that are mundane in the lives of ordinary people. The intricate rules and etiquettes can be...
Celebritiestheroyalobserver.com

Prince Harry & Prince William 'Are Not Talking At The Moment' Following Reunion At Prince Philip's Funeral, Expert Claims

Even though Prince William and Prince Harry were seen talking at Prince Philip's funeral on April 17, the brothers are still at odds with one another, an expert claims. “All of my sources tell me that they are not talking at the moment,” Nick Bullen, the editor-in-chief and cofounder of True Royalty TV, told Us Weekly on Monday, May 10.
WorldGossip Cop

Prince Charles In Danger Of Being ‘Skipped’ In Favor Of Prince William?

If the queen skips over Prince Charles in the line of succession, is Prince William ready to take the throne? A new report is claiming he is. Gossip Cop investigates. A recent edition of Us Weekly is insists Prince William is getting ready to take the throne, and has some big plans for when he does. The report begins by explaining how difficult the last year has been for William. Between the pandemic, Prince Harry’s dramatic exit from the royal family, and Prince Phillip’s passing, “The last year has been a real whirlwind for him,” explains a royal insider.
Worldworldnewsera.com

Prince Harry ‘Unquestionably’ Resembles Princess Diana With His ‘Energy’

All in the family! Prince Harry’s personality is reminiscent of his mother, Princess Diana, according to the late princess’ voice coach Stewart Pearce. The presence coach, who worked with Diana before her 1997 death, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, May 10, that Harry, 36, “unquestionably” reminds him most of the Princess of Wales.
Celebritiestheroyalobserver.com

Queen Elizabeth's Cousin Princess Olga Takes A Jab At Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Interview, Says 'Never Wash Your Dirty Linen In Public'

Not holding back! Queen Elizabeth's cousin Princess Olga doesn't agree with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to talk about the royal family on national television. "Her [The Queen's] children have given extensive TV interviews, we have seen that," ITV's Lorraine Kelly asked the princess. "Do you think that is the way ahead to modernize the Royal Family or do you just think people should shh?"
Celebritiespurewow.com

Here’s What Kate Middleton & Prince William’s Abandoned @KensingtonRoyal Instagram Account Looks Like Now

Kate Middleton and Prince William may have a new Instagram handle, but we still have questions about the old one. Earlier this month, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced that they have officially launched a joint YouTube channel. The couple shared the news in a video collage on IG. “Better late than never—we're now on @YouTube Link in bio,” the duo captioned the post.
Celebritieszapgossip.com

Tom Bradby opens up about royal feud

Tom Bradby says Prince William and Prince Harry have been arguing for a year and a half. The journalist – who was previously friends with both princes – claims the Duke of Cambridge and his brother the Duke of Sussex have been at odds for the past 18 months and it has made reporting on the royals much more difficult.