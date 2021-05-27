How Kate Middleton responded to Prince William being propositioned

If the queen skips over Prince Charles in the line of succession, is Prince William ready to take the throne? A new report is claiming he is. Gossip Cop investigates. A recent edition of Us Weekly is insists Prince William is getting ready to take the throne, and has some big plans for when he does. The report begins by explaining how difficult the last year has been for William. Between the pandemic, Prince Harry’s dramatic exit from the royal family, and Prince Phillip’s passing, “The last year has been a real whirlwind for him,” explains a royal insider.