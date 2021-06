The Sacred Heart Eagles had a great pitching performance from Parker Erickson as the eighth-grader threw a no-hitter, and he also went 2 for 3 at the plate to beat the Badger/Greenbush-Middle River Gators 10-0 in five innings to advance to the Section 8A semi-finals at Bemidji State on Saturday. “It was a good day to get the game done early,” said Sacred Heart coach Paul Bethke. “They came out and were aggressive, put the ball in play, and had some timely hits.”