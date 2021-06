HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Make sure you grab your rain gear before you leave home today. You’re going to need it. The further east you are, the better of a chance you have to get out the door this morning without needing an umbrella. Everyone will need it at some point today or tonight. Showers and even some thunderstorms will push in from the southwest today and slowly make their way east in the next 12 hours or so.