I’ll admit to a slight thrill when arriving at Gatwick Airport at 4am on Monday morning. I was booked on one of the first flights that tourists were legally permitted to take out of the UK; destination: Madeira. Never mind that I’d be returning just 36 hours later, this was my first trip out of the country since a holiday to Tuscany last September and I couldn’t wait to feel the sun on my face again and see landscapes far removed from south London.