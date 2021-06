Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Soggy weather is headed our way and we can already feel the moisture in the air! Humidity has ramped up quite a bit today ahead of our next system. The Outer Banks have already seen scattered rain showers today from a warm front that's slowly lifting north. Eventually that warm front will pass over Virginia and bring scattered showers across the border later this afternoon. Around 4 PM is when I'd expect those showers to enter into our Virginia counties. Once you start to see rain, you'll continue to see scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms until late Friday night/early Saturday morning. That's when this system finally passes through and off into the ocean. You'll want to keep your umbrella or rain jacket close by the next few days!