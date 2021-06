How can the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz keep their seasons alive in the NBA playoffs on Friday and force deciding Game 7s in the conference semifinals?. Both No. 1 seeds appeared to be in control of their matchups with the Atlanta Hawks and LA Clippers, respectively. The Sixers held a 2-1 lead and were up 13 at halftime of Game 4, as well as leading by as many as 26 in Game 5 before the Hawks came from behind.