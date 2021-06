LAS VEGAS (AP) — When Alex Pietrangelo signed with the Vegas Golden Knights in October, he didn’t mince words as to why he left St. Louis after 12 seasons. “Obviously the atmosphere; I mean, I think everybody agrees it’s probably the best place to play in the NHL right now," he said. "They play the way I think the game should be played, so you want to go somewhere you feel comfortable and that you can help.”