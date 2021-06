Jose Mourinho has instructed his new club Roma to rival one of his former employers, Manchester United, in the race for Ben White, according to reports. Mourinho wasn’t out of work for long after being sacked by Tottenham. Last week, it was revealed that he would take charge of Roma from next season. It will mark a return to Italian football for the trophy-laden tactician. But he will have to bolster his new squad if he is to win silverware there.