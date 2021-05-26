Flow Yoga at Discovery Green

For Information, contact Jennifer Hodges at 270-687-8333 or jennifer.hodges@owensboro.org. Embrace the outdoors and join Yoga instructor, Julie Moore, for “Yoga Downdog & Dip” at Combest Pool. This Yoga class is a perfect way to re-energize yourself and reduce stress. Yoga class consist of a 40 minute yoga flow session with a 20 minute float, wade, dip & cool off segment in the pool consisting of Q+A and discussion about yoga plus tips for a home or personal practice. Participants are encouraged to bring their own mats, towels, float etc. If do not have a float, no sweat, as we can hang out in shallow water and chat for the “Downdog & Dip” part of the class. Call to register to get discount. Walk-ins are welcome!