Embiid and Simmons clear the Sixers’ second win

The Cameroonian pivot Joel embiid and the Australian base Ben simmons scored 22 points in the Sixers win 120-95 over Washington Wizards in the second best-of-seven game in the Eastern Conference playoffs, which are now dominated by Philadelphia. Along with Embiid and Simmons, forward Joe Harris maintained the same production from the first game, which kept him in line with the new ‘Big Three’ by contributing 19 points after scoring 9 of 13 shots from the field, with nine rebounds. Harris was smart in his game and decisive, converting jump shots with ease on smaller defenders and making 8 of 9 shots from the field in the first half.