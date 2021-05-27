Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Embiid and Simmons clear the Sixers’ second win

By Explica .co
explica.co
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cameroonian pivot Joel embiid and the Australian base Ben simmons scored 22 points in the Sixers win 120-95 over Washington Wizards in the second best-of-seven game in the Eastern Conference playoffs, which are now dominated by Philadelphia. Along with Embiid and Simmons, forward Joe Harris maintained the same production from the first game, which kept him in line with the new ‘Big Three’ by contributing 19 points after scoring 9 of 13 shots from the field, with nine rebounds. Harris was smart in his game and decisive, converting jump shots with ease on smaller defenders and making 8 of 9 shots from the field in the first half.

www.explica.co
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Furkan Korkmaz
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Shake Milton
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Matisse Thybulle
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Dwight Howard
Person
Seth Curry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#End Game#Cameroonian#Australian#Eastern Conference#Big Three#The Wells Fargo Center#Point#Brazilian#Guard Bradley Beal#The Game#Three Point Range#Defenders#Jump Shots#Ankle#Lineups#Philadelphia#Center Dwight#Reserve Players#Field
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Related
NBABleacher Report

Bradley Beal Says Hamstring Injury Won't Be '100%' for Wizards vs. Celtics

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal said he will not be at 100 percent for the team's play-in game against the Boston Celtics because of his lingering hamstring injury. "There's no setback. I didn't injure it any worse than it already, so that's positive. Obviously it won't be 100 percent. I've just got to manage it the best I can," Beal told reporters Monday.
NBABullets Forever

Russell Westbrook named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for May 2021

On Monday, the NBA announced that Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month in May 2021. Westbrook averaged 26.3 points, 16.1 assists and 13.8 rebounds per game in nine contests. This is Westbrook’s ninth overall player of the month award, his first since Dec. 2017 when he played for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Washington Wizards: Breaking down the play-in tournament possibilities

The postseason is here, and the Washington Wizards are officially a part of the fun. The Wizards finished the season with the eighth-best record in the East. After a rocky start to the season, the play-in seemed like a saving grace, the only way the Wizards would reach the postseason. However, they actually would have made the playoffs if we were living in a pre-play-in society.
NBAenquirerjournal.com

Homesley signs mult-year deal with Wizards

Former Porter Ridge High star Caleb Homesley signed a multi-year contract with the Washington Wizards on Saturday, the team announced via Twitter. Homesley was originally picked up by Washington after the 2020 NBA Draft and assigned to the G League. While the Wizards’ G League affiliate didn’t participate this season, Homesley played 16 games with the Erie BayHawks during the 2020-21 season.
NBAUSA Today

Joel Embiid, Sixers discuss his growing basketball IQ against doubles

When a player is as dominant as Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid is, the opposition has to react and do what they have to do in order to slow him down. The big fella will face waves and waves of defenders coming at him every night and he has to make the right decisions in the face of adversity every night.
NBANBA

Play-In Tournament Numbers Preview: Eastern Conference

The 2021 postseason is finally here. And before we get to the playoffs, we begin with the Play-In, four teams in each conference playing for the final two spots in the first round. In the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards are playing for the 7 seed on...
NBAThe Ringer

The Key to Playoff Upsets? Beating the Blitz.

One of the defining questions of playoff basketball is how players and teams will respond to pressure. But there are different kinds of pressures. There’s the pressure of a big game. There’s pressure to hit a game-winning shot to beat the buzzer. And then there’s strategic pressure—with teams trying to put pressure on the rim on offense, or apply pressure to elite scorers on defense. This season, though, no guards have been under more pressure in the pick-and-roll than Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, and Bradley Beal.
NBAdailyjournal.net

Divergent paths lead Celtics, Wizards into play-in matchup

BOSTON — The Eastern Conference play-in tournament game between the No. 7 seed Celtics and No. 8 Wizards is a matchup of teams that ended the regular season on divergent paths. Washington opened the season 3-12 and was on hiatus for two weeks in January because of coronavirus-related issues before...
NBACBS Sports

Wizards' Raul Neto: Likely available Tuesday

Neto (hamstring) is probable for Tuesday's play-in game against the Celtics. Coach Scott Brooks said Monday morning that the 28-year-old would be a game-time decision for Tuesday's contest, but the guard's outlook appears to have improved. Neto missed the finale two games of the season with the hamstring issue, but he started the previous 14 contests and averaged 11.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals in 28.1 minutes.
NBANBC Sports

Wizards hoping to beat Celtics the same way they did in the ‘funeral game’

This Tuesday, the Washington Wizards will face off against the Boston Celtics in the first postseason matchup between the two since the second round of the 2017 playoffs. Boston got the better of Washington in that series, winning Game 7 at home. It was earlier during that 2016-17 campaign, though, that the fierce rivalry between the Wizards and Celtics was ignited.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The Whiteboard: Every NBA play-in tournament team’s secret weapon

The Whiteboard is The Step Back’s daily basketball newsletter, covering the NBA, WNBA and more. Subscribe here to get it delivered to you via email each morning. The NBA’s play-in tournament kicks off Tuesday and every team will need stars and role players to come up big. Here’s the secret weapon each team will count on.
NBABullets Forever

Westbrook leads Wizards from Eastern Conference basement to 8th place finish

Another outstanding game from Russell Westbrook, quality performances from Ish Smith and Robin Lopez off the bench, and a decent game from Rui Hachimura was enough to the Wizards to dispatch the Charlotte Hornets and lock down 8th place in the Eastern Conference. They’ll face the injury-riddled Boston Celtics Tuesday...
NBAWashington City Paper

Wizards Head Into Play-In Tournament With Momentum

As the final buzzer sounded inside Capital One Arena on Sunday afternoon, fans treated the home team to a standing ovation. The energy in the building was palpable as the Washington Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets, 110-105, to favorably position themselves heading into the NBA’s new play-in tournament. With the win, the Wizards secured the eighth seed in the tournament and will earn an official playoff berth if they win either of their next two games.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Best bets for the 2021 NBA play-in tournament

The first-ever NBA play-in tournament is upon us and NBA fans across the world cannot wait for four days of sheer excitement. With the same feel as the MLB Wild Card games and March Madness, it really seems like anything can happen in the NBA playoffs for the first time in a long while. Whether the person who created this tournament format should be promoted or fired, the NBA play-in tournament gives us four more thrilling games to capitalize on.
NBANBC Washington

Bradley Beal Says He Won't Be 100 Percent for Start of Postseason

Beal says he won't be 100 percent for start of postseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. If it looked like Bradley Beal was moving better in the fourth quarter on Sunday in the Wizards' win over the Hornets, that's because he was. The Wizards All-Star guard said his strained...