Glazers tipped to fund four big Man Utd signings to spark revival as silverware eludes them again
Manchester United owners, the Glazers, are reportedly ready to fund four big-money deals to spark a return to the club’s trophy-laden days. The Red Devils have now gone four years without winning any silverware, after they lost the Europa League final to Villarreal on Wednesday night. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side crashed to an 11-10 defeat on penalties after a 1-1 draw in Gdansk, with goalkeeper David de Gea missing the decisive spot-kick.www.teamtalk.com