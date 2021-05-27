Glazers tipped to fund four big Man Utd signings to spark revival as silverware eludes them again

It appears as though AC Milan have already made their intentions clear regarding the future of on-loan defender Diogo Dalot, a report claims. According to what has been reported by journalist Emanuele Baiocchini for Sky Italia (via MilanLive), Milan have already decided not to enter into negotiations for the outright purchase of Dalot at the end of the season. This is because the Rossoneri management are already aware that Manchester United are asking for €20m and Milan are not inclined to make this investment.