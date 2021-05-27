Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Naomi Osaka won’t talk to media at French Open due to impact on mental health

By Tennis365
tennis365.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaomi Osaka will not take questions from the media at the French Open after insisting the nature of press conferences impacts on the mental health of players. Japan’s four-time Grand Slam champion said expecting players to answer questions after a defeat amounted to “kicking a person while they’re down”. The...

www.tennis365.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Open#Mental Health#Nothing Personal#Paris#Naomiosaka#Press Conferences Impacts#Questions#Athletes#Sat#Twitter T365official#Pic#People#Underway#Clips
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Tennis
Country
Japan
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Sports
Related
Tenniswcn247.com

Naomi Osaka conflicted over holding the Tokyo Olympics

ROME (AP) — Naomi Osaka is conflicted over whether the Tokyo Olympics should be held amid the coronavirus pandemic. The second-ranked tennis player was asked about the games at the Italian Open. She says she wants the Olympics to happen “because I’m an athlete” but “that there’s so much important stuff going on.” She adds that “if it’s putting people at risk and if it’s making people very uncomfortable then it definitely should be a discussion.” The Tokyo Olympics were already postponed from 2020 and opposition seems to rising in Japan about holding the games this year. The virus and its spreading variants are taxing Japan’s health-care system with only 2% of the population vaccinated.
Tennistennis.com

While Jessica Pegula soars in Rome, Naomi Osaka looks for answers

Retrieval skills have always been mandatory on clay. More recently, the ability to finish off points has become equally essential. Today, in the second round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, world No. 31 Jessica Pegula was masterful at both as she upset second-seeded Naomi Osaka, 7-6 (2), 6-2. Nothing at...
Tennismadison

Tennis star Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open

Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open on Monday and wrote on Twitter that she would be taking a break from competition, a dramatic turn of events for a four-time Grand Slam champion who also said she has “suffered long bouts of depression.”. Osaka’s agent, Stuart Duguid, confirmed in an...
Designers & Collectionssneakernews.com

Swarovski Crystals Decorate Naomi Osaka’s NikeCourt Air Zoom GP Turbo

From swimsuits to skincare, Naomi Osaka has been taking swings at various off-the-court ventures. The world of sneakers—specifically via a partnership with Nike—has also been one of the areas the four-time Grand Slam singles champion has been lending her creative vision. After decorating the NikeCourt Air Zoom GP Turbo with traditional Japanese motifs and some personal touches, Osaka returns to wrap the tennis shoe in cool-toned prints and Swarovski crystals.
Tennistheboxhouston.com

Naomi Osaka Gets Unanimous Support From The Sports World After Pulling Out Of French Open

As of May 31, tennis superstar Naomi Osaka has cited that she “never wanted to be a distraction” and is officially withdrawing from the 2021 French Open to focus on her mental health. The 23-year-old, No. 2 ranked player in the world had previously made it clear she was not going to do any press during the tournament, so she was summarily fined $15K for refusing to attend a post-match press conference after her opening-round win against Patricia Maria Tig. Therefore, Osaka will now forgo this year’s Roland-Garros altogether.
Tennisphillytrib.com

Did You Know: National Tennis Month (Facts about Naomi Osaka)

-She’s been a professional tennis player since 2013. -Osaka became the world’s No. 1 ranked player in women’s tennis following her Grand Slam wins at the 2018 U.S. Open and the 2019 Australian Open. -She used her platform at the 2020 US Open to draw attention to the BLM (Black...
Tennisyr.media

Girl on Fire! Naomi Osaka’s New Skincare Line and Restaurant Investment

Tennis star Naomi Osaka, who is breaking into the world of skincare with her new line called “KINLÒ” in a mission to advocate for protecting melanated skin tones, is also the newest investor in Sweetgreen, a healthy food chain. The 23-year-old said her new skincare line will differ from other...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

WTA Rome 2021: Naomi Osaka vs Pegula's HIGHLIGHTS

Naomi Osaka still has problems on clay-courts: the Japanese, fresh from the defeat against Karolina Muchova in Madrid, was defeated by Jessica Pegula in the second round of the Italian Open 2021. The Japanese, who does not even find the support of the first ball, and she gives up on the threshold of ninety minutes of play.
Worldchatsports.com

Vaccinated Naomi Osaka not sure how smart it is to hold Tokyo Olympics amid COVID-19 pandemic

Naomi Osaka has been wondering whether it is smart to go ahead with the Tokyo Olympics because of the rising COVID-19 numbers in the Japanese capital. Talking to the press at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia, the world No.2 Osaka pointed out that she’s been vaccinated and is obviously looking forward to her Olympic debut, but is not sure whether it is appropriate to stage the event amid the pandemic.
TennisScreendaily

‘Naomi Osaka’, ‘Cusp’ to bookend AFI DOCS

World premieres of Naomi Osaka and Cusp will bookend the 19th annual AFI DOCS, set to run from June 22–27. Garrett Bradley’s Naomi Osaka profiles the Japanese tennis ace and current US Open and the Australian Open title holder who was the first Asian woman to top the world rankings. Bradley will take part in a post-screening Q&A.
Tennisamicohoops.net

Naomi Osaka is retired from Roland Garros

Naomi Osaka (second) Roland Garros was shocked after announcing her retirement from the competition on her social networks. “I think the best thing for Roland Garros and the other players and my well-being is to quit so everyone can focus on the tournament again.” The Japanese, who made a decision several days ago, said not to speak to the press.
TennisAwful Announcing

Naomi Osaka says she won’t talk to press during French Open: “I’m just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me.”

The idea of accredited members of the media interviewing players or coaches after games dates back more than a century, but it’s come under some fire recently. And some athletes have chosen not to participate even if they’ll be fined for that stance, most recently Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets. The latest to take that approach is tennis star Naomi Osaka (seen above at the U.S. Open last September), who tweeted Wednesday that she’ll not participate in any press conferences or interviews during the French Open (the main draw takes place Thursday night):
TennisPosted by
Upworthy

Naomi Osaka says she won't speak to the press to protect her mental health, sparks discussion

Tennis star Naomi Osaka has announced that she will not be doing press conferences at the upcoming French Open in order to protect her mental health. Osaka has been warned that she would be fined for not attending the press conferences, but the four-time grand slam winner believes it's a small price to pay. The champion tennis player accused the media of constantly kicking the players when they are down, and forcing them to doubt their own ability. The bold stance from the athlete has sparked discussions on mental health, with many calling on organizations and companies to do more than just lip service when it comes to mental health.
TennisPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Why Naomi Osaka Should Not Be Applauded For Pulling Out of French Open

Ben Maller: “If you can’t meet the job requirements then you shouldn’t do the job, it’s that simple. She couldn’t meet the job requirement and now she’s quit, which is good… Naomi is not some sort of ‘hero’ in this story. There’s been a lot of people rallying around her saying it’s ‘terrible’ what the French Open did. I roll my eyes at that line of thinking. She shouldn’t have shown up at the French Open in the first place if she could not follow what you have to do as a tennis player and talk to the media. By arriving at Roland Garros and then putting on this show by dodging the media, Osaka made a bad and uncomfortable situation worse. She’s more of a villain in this story. She’s being made out as some in the media as this ‘hero’, but the fact that she knew she had to talk to the media, she knew she couldn’t get around talking to the media, she still decided that she wasn’t going to talk to the media, and then she ended up taking a spot from some up-and-coming tennis player that could have made their mark at Roland Garros and was not allowed to participate… That makes this a selfish act by Naomi Osaka, and making it all about herself… The media is so politically correct that they have circled the wagon to defend her. If you show up somewhere knowing you have to do something and then choose not to do it, and then say you should change whatever you don’t want to do, those are the actions of a spoiled brat. Any person who has ever held a job has had to do something that they don’t like… You should not be put on a pedestal when other players abide by the rules. I’m sure they don’t want to talk to the media either – it’s a pain in the ass… This does not fall into the ‘hardship’ category, it’s part of lilfe… She’s more of a ‘villain’ than anything, and certainly not a ‘victim’… Tennis players are figuratively and literally contractually bound to speak publicly so the idea that they’re not is just wrong.” (Full Video Above)