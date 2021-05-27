Analyst says “surely Medvedev wins his first French Open match soon” even though the stats don’t look good

Daniil Medvedev will head to the 2021 French Open after a disappointing clay court season but what do the stats say about his lack of success at Roland Garros?. “Daniil Medvedev’s dislike of clay is well-known. It is clearly not his favourite surface and also generally the surface he performs worst on. But even that does not fully explain his dire record at the French Open. In his 4 previous visits to Roland Garros, he has lost in the first round each time. While his numbers on clay are not great as is, they are even worse at Roland Garros.