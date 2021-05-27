Family of Robeson County man killed by deputies to hold press conference with attorneys, seeking answers – Florence, South Carolina

Police are investigating a shooting in Dillon. According to Sheriff Douglas Pernell, a woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition yesterday morning after being shot at a home on East Dargan Street. The unidentified woman was hit by a bullet that came through a window and was taken to McLeod Hospital in Dillon then transferred to the McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence. As of yesterday afternoon, no arrests had been made and the investigation is still ongoing.