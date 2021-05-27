Family of Robeson County man killed by deputies to hold press conference with attorneys, seeking answers – Florence, South Carolina
Lumberton, NC (WBTW) – The family and their lawyers are holding a media briefing to find answers to the death of a man in Robeson County who was shot by a police officer. Matthew Oxendin, 46, of Red Springs was shot dead in January while sitting in a car outside his relatives’ house. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said he pointed out what looked like a gun to the operator when the SWAT operator tried to get Oxendin out of the car.eminetra.com