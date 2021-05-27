Cancel
Ben Affleck walks with his son Samuel and wears a Montana travel hat – Hollywood Life

By Amber Hilton
eminetra.com
 22 days ago

Ben Affleck was filmed walking in Los Angeles with his nine-year-old son Samuel after returning from Miami. There he relaxed with Jennifer Lopez for a few days. Ben Affleck, 48, may be back in the LA area, but he keeps him Montana Getaway With the rumored on-again girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, 51, close to his heart – literally! The actor was seen walking with his son Samuel (9 years old). Jennifer Garner, 49, May 26th, I wore a baseball cap with "Big Sky Montana" written on the front. Headgear was most likely purchased during a romantic trip with J.Lo, a clear indication that he loves the state.

eminetra.com
