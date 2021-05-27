Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Locarno to Honor Italian Cinematographer Dante Spinotti with Pardo Alla Carriera Achievement Award

By Jamie Lang
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two-time Oscar nominated Italian cinematographer Dante Spinotti will receive this year’s Pardo Alla Carriera Achievement Award at August’s 74th Locarno Film Festival. Locarno will also host screenings of two of Spinotti’s standout films resulting from his long-time partnership with director Michael Mann: Oscar-nominated “The Insider” and classic heist thriller “Heat.” Spinotti will receive the prize in a ceremony at the Piazza Grande on Aug. 12, and hold an audience-led conversation the following day.

variety.com
Variety

Variety

24K+
Followers
32K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Pfeiffer
Person
Naomie Harris
Person
Al Pacino
Person
Peter Bogdanovich
Person
Tyrese Gibson
Person
Michael Mann
Person
Brett Ratner
Person
Dante Spinotti
Person
Sam Raimi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Cinematographer#Film Director#Cinematography#Independent Films#Marvel#Tallinn Black Nights#Locarno Film Festival#Locarno Festival#L A Confidential#Italian Excellence#Two Time Oscar#Artistic Director#Director Michael Mann#Debut Work#Hollywood#Classic Heist Thriller#Piazza Grande#Italy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesMovieMaker

Celebrating Cinematographers at Poland’s CamerImage

Lech Kaczynski, the president of the Republic of Poland, opened the 15th annual Plus CamerImage International Festival of the Art of Cinematography this week by welcoming hundreds of moviemakers and students. It was a dream come true for Marek Zydowicz, who founded the festival in 1993 with the goal of bringing moviemakers from around the world to his native land.
Moviesgoldderby.com

Checco Varese interview: ‘Them’ cinematographer

Cinematographer Checco Varese revels in lensing horror, as seen in his most recent project, the Amazon anthology series “Them.” The first season tells the story of a 1950s Black family that escapes the South and finds that they’ve moved into a violently racist neighborhood in Compton. Throughout the series, Varese judiciously chooses when and when not to reveal the horrors lurking in the dark. “It’s the lack of information — you make things darker so the audience doesn’t see them,” says Varese in an exclusive new interview for Gold Derby. “It allows you to play with feelings and sensations visually in a very open palette.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.
EntertainmentKRDO

Academy Awards Fast Facts

Here is some background information about the Academy Awards, also known as the “Oscars.”. April 25, 2021 – The 93rd Annual Academy Awards ceremony airs. February 9, 2020 – The 92nd Annual Academy Awards ceremony airs. 2021 Winners (selected) Best Picture. “Nomadland”. Actor in a Leading Role. Anthony Hopkins, “The...
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Christian Bale

Berlin Market Wrap: Netflix Spending Spree, Indie Resurgence. Independent distributors worldwide, buoyed by vaccine rollouts and the promise of theaters reopening, looked ready to go all-in on major projects at Berlin. Business News. Mar 10, 2021 5:01 am. By. Berlin: Netflix Signs $55 Million Global Deal for ‘The Pale Blue...
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Perfect casting in Films.

We’ve got the miscasting post, give us a casting choice be it individual or a whole film/franchise that you believe was perfect. I’ll start off Javier Bardem in No country for Old men, there is nobody on this planet I believe who could make his character as utterly terrifying as he did.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

When Cinema and Television Collide: Acclaimed Directors on the Small Screen

Chris Connor on filmmakers venturing out onto the small screen…. As television has come more and more into its own in recent years, the gaps between what we might have seen exclusively on the big screen and less so on TV has become less apparent. Certainly big budget TV series feel more cinematic and can tell a story in a different way to that presented by a film. The changing dynamic can perhaps be reflected by marquee directors moving from one format to the other , with Barry Jenkins (Moonlight, If Beale Street Could Talk) the latest name to work on TV with his acclaimed Amazon series The Underground Railroad, adapting the equally well-received novel by Colson Whitehead which won its fair share of awards.
Moviesgoldderby.com

David Weil interview: ‘Solos’ director

“I had always wanted to create a series that returned me to the feeling that I first felt when I first fell in love with stories,” reveals writer/director and “Solos” creator David Weil about establishing the concept behind his latest series. “I had always wanted to create a series that returned me to the feeling that I first felt when I first fell in love with stories,” he explains.
MoviesDeadline

Katherine Waterston Joins Damien Chazelle’s 1920s Hollywood Pic ‘Babylon’

EXCLUSIVE: Katherine Waterston is boarding Damien Chazelle’s Paramount movie Babylon which is set in late 1920s Hollywood, we can tell you first. All of the role descriptions and the plotline are being kept under wraps in the Oscar winning filmmaker’s next ensemble movie. What we know is that it’s an R-rated drama, set in the shifting moment in Hollywood when the industry turned from silent film to talkies.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Film Constellation Boards Cannes Market Bound Psychological Thriller ‘John and the Hole’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Production, finance and sales outfit Film Constellation has boarded international sales on psychological thriller “John and the Hole.” The film is directed by Spanish helmer Pascual Sisto, who was selected as one of the top 10 directors to watch by Variety this year, and is written by Oscar winning “Birdman” scribe Nicolás Giacobone, adapted from his short story “El Pozo.”
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘CODA,’ ‘Zola’ Set For 2021 Sundance London Program

Sundance Film Festival: London has revealed that “Zola” and “CODA” will be among the 2021 lineup, when the festival returns to Picturehouse Central next month. “CODA” — an acronym meaning “Child of Deaf Adults” — features Marlee Matlin (“The West Wing”) and 19-year-old Emilia Jones (“Locke & Key”) navigating their relationship, while “Zola” is based on a 148-tweet viral Twitter thread from 2015 by Aziah “Zola” Wells. It stars Taylor Paige (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) and Riley Keough (“Max Max: Fury Road”) and will close the 4-day festival.
Movieshanditv.com

Was Steve McQueen and Clint Eastwood’s only onscreen appearance together in an episode of Alfred Hitchcock Presents?

The season four Alfred Hitchcock Presents episode “Human Interest Story” follows Steve McQueen as a young reporter who, on a slow news night, interviews a man claiming to be a Martian. Character actor Arthur Hill portrays the self-identified extraterrestrial who plays against McQueen’s cool skepticism perfectly. Add in the usual Hitchcock twist at the end and it becomes a great episode of television.
MoviesDeadline

Kevin Bacon On Starring In And Directing ‘City On A Hill’, What He Owes To Clint Eastwood & Oliver Stone And More – Behind The Lens

Kevin Bacon has about a hundred acting credits listed on IMDb, but over the course of his long and celebrated career he steadily has been building a filmography as director and producer. He has helmed such acclaimed projects as Losing Chase, Loverboy and The Closer, the series that starred his wife Kyra Sedgwick, and produced movies in which he starred ranging from The Woodsman to a low-budget cult gem you must see called Cop Car among other projects behind the lens.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 2 Great Tom Hanks Movies Today

It’s the first day of the month, so Netflix has delivered its usual ton of freshly licensed content to kick off June in style. There’s much to enjoy whatever your tastes, but Tom Hanks fans will be particularly interested to know that two great but somewhat underrated movies starring the legendary actor debuted on the streaming platform today, both from acclaimed directors. The films in question? 2002’s Road to Perdition and 2004’s The Terminal.
Moviesgoldderby.com

Marshall Adams interview: ‘Servant’ cinematographer

Between “Breaking Bad” prequel “Better Call Saul” and “Breaking Bad” sequel “El Camino,” director of photography Marshall Adams has been responsible for some of the most acclaimed cinematography on television in recent years, but he has never been nominated for an Emmy Award. “It could be a difference in opinion as to what I think drives great visuals versus what the nominating committee likes to see,” surmises Adams during an exclusive interview with Gold Derby about his eligible work on the Apple TV+ drama “Servant” (watch the video above).