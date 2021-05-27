Cancel
Victoria Beckham’s Alaïa Platforms Have Posh Spice Written All Over Them

Cover picture for the articleLeave it to Victoria Beckham to zig-ah-zig-ah through spring in the ultimate reemergence shoe. Forget Crocs (despite Justin Bieber personally sending VB a pair) and delightfully puffy pillow sandals, it was only ever going to be about platforms for Beckham. The die-hard heels wearer (we all remember her legendary quip: “I can’t concentrate in flats”) has been using Alaïa’s vertiginous booties to add a certain pop star polish to her current NYC wardrobe. The epic shoe style, which renders the polite lace-up pump riotous thanks to its chunky sole and monumental heel, is not for the faint-hearted. But this is not VB’s first rodeo.

