Georgia football offers scholarship to 2023 TE Preston Zinter

By UGA Wire
chatsports.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClass of 2023 tight end Preston Zinter has received a scholarship offer from Georgia football. Zinter (6-foot-3, 210 pounds) plays for Central Catholic High School in Lawrence, MA., and is one of the top players in the state of Massachusetts. After a great conversation with @coach_thartley, I’m excited to announce...

