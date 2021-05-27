24-hour fundraiser to stop UK arms sales to Israel begins on Saturday

R3 Soundsystem will host a 24-hour radio show in London and Palestine this weekend as part of a fundraising drive for the Campaign Against Arms Trade (CAAT). The London-based crew has teamed up with 24 DJs for the event, which is trying to stop UK arms sales to Israel. "The UK government regularly approves military technology and arms exports to Israel. The UK has blood on it's hands," reads a post on the group's Instagram page. "We are playing music to raise money to STOP THIS NOW." The Blessed Madonna, Seth Troxler, Lakuti, Tama Sumo, A Guy Called Gerald and more will broadcast sets on Soho Radio and Radio AlHara. The show kicks off Saturday, May 29th, at 12 noon BST and 7AM EST. Tune in to the Soho Radio and Radio AlHara broadcasts.