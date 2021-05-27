Up for bid? Hawaii Island Paddlesports Association, Kona Sailing Club leases in question
The futures of the Hawaii Island Paddlesports Association and the Kona Sailing Club are suddenly in doubt. On the agenda for Friday’s Board of Land and Natural Resources meeting includes a request to authorize the sale of the leases held by each organization at public auction. Both Hawaii Island Paddlesports Association (HIPA) and the Kona Sailing Club (KSC) hold revocable permits adjacent to each other at Honokohau Harbor in North Kona. The action is part of the board’s stated directive to convert revocable permits to long-term arrangements.www.westhawaiitoday.com