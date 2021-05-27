Cancel
Hermiston, OR

Hermiston library announces kids’ coloring activity

By East Oregonian
East Oregonian
 6 days ago

HERMISTON — Children 12 and under are encouraged to participate in the Kid's Monthly Coloring Page Activity at the Hermiston Public Library. Starting the first Thursday of the month, children are invited to stop and pick up a coloring page on a special table in the library. Using your artistic abilities, color the page and return it to the library. Be sure to put your first name and age along the bottom of the page and you will receive a free movie voucher — limit one entry per child, while supplies last. The last day to turn in the coloring sheet is Wednesday, June 30.

