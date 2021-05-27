Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Scavengers is holding a 5,000-player public event this weekend

By Andy Chalk
Posted by 
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Scavengers is a battle royale, sort of, although James said in his April preview that it's really more akin to a friendlier, more accessible take on Escape from Tarkov or Hunt: Showdown. Players team up in squads of three to fight for survival in a hybrid PvE sandbox/PvP arena, but the distinguishing factor is that victory is what you make of it: Maybe you want to kill everything that moves, or maybe you'd rather just stuff your pockets and haul ass. Either way, a win is a win.

www.pcgamer.com
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
598K+
Views
ABOUT

The global authority on PC games.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scavengers#Epic Games Store#Battle Royale#Midwinter Entertainment#Ama#Monster Rain#Survival#Squads#Showdown#Fight#Large Scale Action#Escape#Gameplay Ideas#Players Team#Midwinter Co Founder#Pt 7pm Bst#Taste#Steam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
Related
Kansas City, KSkcapplauds.net

Black Box weekend events

RIVER, RIVER, RIVER by Shannon Stewart. Paralleling the tumultuous arc of the creative process, in “river, river, river,” Stewart simultaneously excavates family history, ecological devastation, and the circuitous ways these things are woven into being a performance artist. Following Stewart’s performance we will have a live set from the Davis/Verploegh...
Video GamesIGN

Farlight 84 HUNT Game Mode Unveiled, Closed Beta Coming to India June 15

Lilith Games has unveiled new details about its upcoming hitd-person shooter Farlight 84. The reveal includes details about the game's flagship multiplayer mode, dubbed HUNT. The HUNT mode is a fast-paced 48-player PvP game mode. Each team has a marked target that can be hunted by other teams to score points. When a team has earned enough points, they will get the ability to evacuate from the map. Taking cues from games like Hunt: Showdown, teams have the option to delay their evacuation by staying back to eliminate more teams. Check out the HUNT mode trailer below.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Is Super Animal Royale cross-play?

Cross-play is one of the most exciting advancements the video game industry has accepted in recent years. It used to be laughable to think you could play a game with other people on different platforms. Luckily, we live in a time where it is becoming more of the norm to expect games on multiple platforms to open the gates for everyone to play together.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Griftlands hits 1.0 as Klei turns its publisher sale into a festival

Klei, the studio responsible for games like Don't Starve, Mark of the Ninja, and Invisible Inc., has a sale at around this time ever year. For 2021, it's turning that publisher sale into an event called Klei Fest, celebrating all its games as well as offering discounts of up to 75%. To kick off Klei Fest, deckbuilding sci-fi roguelike Griftlands will leave Early Access on June 1.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Little Nightmares is free to keep this weekend

You might be used to dramatic sales on Steam, but it’s always fun to see a flat 100% off. Until tomorrow afternoon, you can get horror platformer Little Nightmares free to keep. Little Nightmares is a 3D side-scroller where you play as a small girl called Six, trying to navigate...
Video Gamesinformedpixel.com

Super Animal Royale Now on Xbox Game Preview

Super Animal Royale has landed onto Xbox Game Preview, where players can enjoy an early-access version of the game before it launches later this year. The arrival of the work-in-progress battle royale was broadcasted by its adorably murderous launch trailer. Super Animal Royale is a 2D, top-down battle royale with...
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

What level you need to be for each WoW: Burning Crusade Classic dungeon

World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic dungeon levels are not immediately obvious, but it's something you'll want to be aware of as you venture into the Outlands. Each of the 15 new dungeon instances are geared to a specific level range, offering valuable loot and experience points for players of the appropriate level. In fact, dungeons are going to be one of the fastest ways to grind to level 70 in Burning Crusade Classic, so they're well worth your time.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Dodgeball shooter Knockout City is free to try for all new players

Knockout City splits players into a competitive team-based shooter format, but arms them with lethal dodgeballs. It’s significantly more intense than the dodgeball games of our schooldays, but maybe the same amount of deadly? The multiplayer dodgeball brawler celebrated its launch on the 21st with a ten day long block party that brought in over 2 million players—and the fun isn’t over yet.
Animalswaheagle.com

Lure coursing event to be held this weekend

The hounds will be running this weekend at Misty Rivers Plantation, 117 Cross Dike Road on Puget Island. The Willamette Valley Basenji Club is sponsoring an AKC sanctioned All Breed Lure Coursing Field Trial on Saturday and Sunday, May 29-30. Two type of lure trials will be held: a CAT...
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Remembering Source and the beautiful tension of an engine caught between eras

There's a dead end junction, late in Half-Life 2's airboat segment, that's fairly easy to miss. It's nothing special to look at. A concrete run-off with a few shanty houses and a handful of zombies. But this corner, with its distant chirping of crickets and the sunset baking the panelled walls in just the right way, is special enough that I always stop by for a visit when returning to the game. It's a corner that perfectly captures the fleeting, uniquely melancholy beauty of Valve's Source Engine.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Best Fortnite 1V1 course codes June 2021

Looking to challenge one of your friends to a good ol’ fashioned 1V1, or just looking to improve some of your mechanics? 1V1 courses are a fantastic way to improve all aspects of your Fortnite gameplay!. Creative has been, without a doubt, one of the best modes that Fortnite has...
Atlantic City Press

Wildwoods hold kite fest this weekend

The Wildwoods will kick off the 2021 summer season with the 35th Annual Wildwoods International Kite Festival, the largest kite festival in North America. This weekend-long festival features kite makers from around the world flying their most incredible colorful creations over the Wildwoods’ FREE white sandy beaches. The Kite Festival...
Video Gamespokemonblog.com

Yoshinoya Special Weekend event now underway for Pokémon GO players in Japan with Unown Y attracted to Incense, event-exclusive Timed Research and more

Niantic has announced a new event for Pokémon GO. Read on below to learn more:. Enjoy a Pokémon GO Special Weekend in May with Verizon and other partners!. In May, we’ll be hosting a Pokémon GO Special Weekend event in collaboration with different partners around the world: Verizon in the US, 7-Eleven Mexico in Mexico, and Yoshinoya in Japan. Trainers with an event ticket will be able to enjoy Timed Research, featured Pokémon attracted to Incense, and more!