Scavengers is holding a 5,000-player public event this weekend

Scavengers is a battle royale, sort of, although James said in his April preview that it's really more akin to a friendlier, more accessible take on Escape from Tarkov or Hunt: Showdown. Players team up in squads of three to fight for survival in a hybrid PvE sandbox/PvP arena, but the distinguishing factor is that victory is what you make of it: Maybe you want to kill everything that moves, or maybe you'd rather just stuff your pockets and haul ass. Either way, a win is a win.