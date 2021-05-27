Cancel
Athens, AL

TAILS AND TALES: Library to kick off summer reading program

By J.R. Tidwell jr@athensnews-courier.com
Posted by 
The News Courier
The News Courier
 6 days ago
Kids may be out of school for the summer, but that doesn't mean the opportunity to learn and grow has ended until August.

The Athens-Limestone County Public Library is hosting a kickoff event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5, for its annual Summer Reading Program. According to Youth Services Coordinator Amanda Coleman, this will be the largest summer reading kickoff event the ALCPL has hosted in her six-year tenure.

“It's going to be a big party,” she said. “We will have food trucks, and kids and teens can come and get info on the summer reading schedule and their reading logs. It will also give parents and kids a chance to ask me any questions they have, and I'm happy to help. Hopefully, everyone will have a blast.”

Coleman said the kickoff will feature carnival-style games and storyteller Barry Pugh and his pup Jasper reading at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

“It's going to be a lot of fun,” she said. “Kids can get their 'brag tags,' wearable tags they can put on a necklace they're given. There are different ways to get more. It's an incentive to keep reading.”

Coleman said the Summer Reading Program is one of the most important parts of her job.

“It has been scientifically proven that children who do not read during the summer are behind when they return to school in the fall,” she said. “Children and teens who choose to read retain more information, grow their vocabulary, are not going to fall behind and may be even more advanced than they were just from reading, learning words and about the world around them.”

Summer schedule

The Summer Reading Program will run from June 5 through July 17. Each week features activities for participants divided by age groups.

"Mommy and Me Mondays" will give a chance for mothers and their kids ages 0–5 to play, read a story and meet new friends from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. "Tuesdays for Tweens" will feature activities like painting, planting succulents or using a “green screen” for children ages 8–12 from 5–5:45 p.m.

"Family Storytime Wednesdays" will have room for everyone at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. "Teen Time Thursdays" starts at 5 p.m. and is catered to teenagers 13 and up who are looking for activities like creating animals out of polymer clay, a '90s pizza party, painting and movies.

Saturdays will feature activities or programs that the whole family can enjoy, like board games, a balloon show or an animal show. Saturday events begin at 10:30 a.m.

“If someone wants to come but can't make it at a certain time, we will have lots of things they can do on their own,” Coleman said. “We will have a scavenger hunt beginning on June 18 and a Little Red Riding Hood-themed mystery kids can investigate and try to solve. These are self-guided, all in the library and can be done any time this summer.”

The Summer Reading Program also coincides with a live butterfly exhibit. Coleman said the library currently has three caterpillars that have made cocoons, and more caterpillars are coming in soon.

“We thought it would be a lot of fun to watch caterpillars make a metamorphosis into butterflies,” Coleman said.

ALCPL is partnering with Keep-Athens Limestone Beautiful for a program about pollinators beginning 10:30 a.m. June 26. Coleman said there will be related activities visitors can do throughout the day.

Visit www.alcpl.org/summer-reading-calendar-2 for a full Summer Reading Program schedule.

Athens, AL
