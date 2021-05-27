University of Arizona Speeds up COVID-19 Vaccine Roll-out with ALPR

Auburn, Ala. (EETV) - As more of Auburn’s students, faculty, and staff become vaccinated, the University has made the decision to enter into Phase 3 of their vaccination distribution plan. The third phase of Auburn’s plan extends vaccine distribution to include area community residents of the age 12 and older as well as Auburn University retirees and the family members or dependents of university employees. In addition, the Pfizer vaccine has now been made available at the university to inoculate children as young as 12 while other manufacturer’s vaccines will be accessible to those of the age 18 and older.