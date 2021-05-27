University of Arizona Speeds up COVID-19 Vaccine Roll-out with ALPR
MONTRÉAL—When the University of Arizona (UA) was chosen as a COVID-19 vaccine point of dispensing (POD), they wanted to put in place a distribution process to get the vaccines out to as many people as possible as quickly and efficiently as possible. To do this, they turned to Genetec Inc. ("Genetec"), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, and Route1 Inc., a leading data-centric systems integrator.