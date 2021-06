PUNTA GORDA — Longtime Lee County airport official Gary Duncan is joining the operations team of a nearby airport in Charlotte County. Duncan was recently named director of airport operations/projects at Punta Gorda Airport, according to a statement. He will report to CEO James Parish and COO Ron Mallard, the release adds, and have oversight of PGD’s Bailey Terminal operations, facilities, FBO and airside operations. Duncan will also assist with air service development and marketing, vendor relations, grants and special projects in the position, a newly created post to “support the leadership team and the airport’s continued growth,” the release states.