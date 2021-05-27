Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

The Galaxy A52’s camera can trade blows with the Galaxy S21

By Corbin Davenport
xda-developers
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung just released the Galaxy A52 4G and Galaxy A52 5G as successors to the Galaxy A51, the company’s best-selling Android phone during 2020. Both devices are priced around $400-500, depending on region, but they come surprisingly close to the performance and feature set of typical flagship smartphones. They both have large high refresh rate screens (90Hz on the 4G model, 120Hz on the 5G), fast Snapdragon 700-series chipsets, and capable cameras.

www.xda-developers.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rear Camera#Android Image#Android Phone#Android Smartphones#The Galaxy A51#The Galaxy A52 5g#The Camera Hardware For#The Galaxy A52#Galaxy S21#Snapdragon#Pixels#Zoom Performance#Hardware#16mp#5g Review#Capable Cameras#Feature#120hz#10x Zoom#Blows
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Samsung Galaxy
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 Olympic Games Edition listed on Docomo

The Olympic games were supposed to hold last year but the event was postponed. Prior to the quadrennial games being postponed, Samsung had announced a special edition of the Galaxy S20+ for the event. However, the device was eventually canceled due to the postponement. Now Japanese carrier, Docomo, has listed the Galaxy S21 Olympic Games Edition on its official website.
Cell PhonesSamMobile

Amazon has some attractive new deals for the Galaxy S21 flagship series

It’s been nearly half a year since the Galaxy S21 series was released, and Samsung fans who have yet to acquire one of the new flagship models now have an opportunity to do so for a lower price. Amazon is now selling the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra at significant discounts in the USA, though a couple of these recent deals don’t make a lot of sense — in a good way.
Cell PhonesSamMobile

The Galaxy A52 is great, but one feature would have made it perfect

The Galaxy A52 (and the Galaxy A52 5G) is an amazing mid-range phone that makes its predecessors seem extremely outdated in comparison. It’s got some excellent features we could only dream of seeing on Samsung’s mid-range phones earlier, such as a high refresh rate display, stereo speakers, and water and dust resistance (though the latter was already present on older A series phones a few years ago). It’s a pretty neat package, in short, and the A52 is one of many other mid-range Galaxies that are promised three generations of Android OS updates, making it a dependable long-term investment.
Cell PhonesSamMobile

New leak reveals Galaxy M22 camera specs, are they upgrade-worthy?

It was discovered just earlier this week that Samsung has the Galaxy M22 in the works. Thanks to the phone’s benchmark, details on its processor, operating system, and memory were revealed, and today, our friends over at GalaxyClub have come out with some new information on the upcoming budget smartphone.
Cell PhonesSamMobile

A Galaxy S21 Olympic Games Edition is happening, unless it gets canceled

Samsung and Japanese mobile operator NTT Docomo have announced a new special edition Galaxy S21 model to celebrate the upcoming Olympics. The new phone variant was presented as part of the mobile operator’s New 2021 collection of smartphones, and while it doesn’t have an official launch price just yet, prospective buyers can now make a reservation in anticipation of its release.
Cell PhonesSamMobile

Galaxy Z Fold 3 camera details re-emerge, ‘invisible’ camera is finally happening

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 should come the closest to Samsung’s notion of a “perfect” smartphone than any one of its predecessors ever did. At least based on the fact that we’re finally going to see a truly full-screen device, one that even lacks an obvious display hole housing its selfie camera. That much, at least, seems to be pretty clear by now. As it was only moments ago that we’ve encountered another credible leak concerning Samsung’s upcoming foldable flagship.
Cell Phonescampuslately.com

The Galaxy S21 FE could start right away with Snapdragon

Samsung definitely won’t miss this year’s Samsung Galaxy S-Series FE, or the Fan Edition, which is a fairly affordable version of the original models for the second half of the year. The S21 FE has previously appeared on a leaked roadmap, but from a number of locations Other news came Also about the piece. The final curiosity is the Geekch rating, as it turns out that the Android 11 device with 6 GB of RAM gets Qualcomm’s current most powerful and advanced chip, the Snapdragon 888, which is, in a sense, the Exynos 2100 chip of the standard model. more developed.
Cell PhonesSamMobile

Galaxy A52 and A52 5G get May 2021 update, here’s what’s new

Samsung’s been on an impressive streak with the May 2021 security release for many of its Galaxy devices. Today, the company is bringing all the latest security fixes to two of its most flagship-like mid-range phones ever: the Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A52 5G. Depending on your device, the new firmware version should be A525xXXU2AUE1 or A526BXXU2AUE1, with the rollout already underway in a more than a handful of markets, though mostly in the European continent at this time.
Cell PhonesSamMobile

Latest Galaxy S21 update brings the June 2021 security patch

Samsung is now very quick to release new security patches. We often see the company releasing next month’s patch even before we roll into the new month. That’s exactly what has happened today. The company is now rolling out the June 2021 security patch for the Galaxy S21 lineup. The...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

S21ultra camera issue and reboot

I'm having random restarts with the s21 ultra, seems the phone is having an error in the background and restarts to avoid freezing or something. I checked all the auto-restart options are off. The restarts really happen randomly, sometimes im watching a youtube video, sometimes chatting on whatsapp, and it happens almost once/twice a week.
Worldgsmarena.com

Samsung UK offering up to £250 in app services to its Galaxy S21 series users

Samsung just announced Boost - its newest additional value service available to current and future Galaxy S21 series owners in the UK and Ireland. It's available to those who already own an S21 device or pick up one before October 31 2021. The offers include 4 months free YouTube Premium, as well as 4 months Deezer HiFi, 6 months of Calm Premium and more.
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Latest Samsung Galaxy Note10 series update brings camera improvements

Most of the times I have to type pin to unlock it.its getting hot and bad gaming performance.only two things I like about this phone is display and camera.i am using Exynos version.wonder if Snapdragon version perform better!!!. Rating0 |. R1573239. YHV. Do not update, severe battery drainage and other...