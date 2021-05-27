The Galaxy A52’s camera can trade blows with the Galaxy S21

Samsung definitely won’t miss this year’s Samsung Galaxy S-Series FE, or the Fan Edition, which is a fairly affordable version of the original models for the second half of the year. The S21 FE has previously appeared on a leaked roadmap, but from a number of locations Other news came Also about the piece. The final curiosity is the Geekch rating, as it turns out that the Android 11 device with 6 GB of RAM gets Qualcomm’s current most powerful and advanced chip, the Snapdragon 888, which is, in a sense, the Exynos 2100 chip of the standard model. more developed.