The South Williamsport Police Department recently received a check from Messiah Lutheran Church in South Williamsport. A “Soup Sale” was held to raise funds for the police department’s Equipment Fund. Messiah donated 100% of the sales. According to Steve Capelli, borough manager, the $1,500 donation will be used for updated weaponry for all officers. Capelli noted that this donation completed the amount needed to make the purchase of new weapons. Church representatives enjoyed the sale as the event brought together a group of members in fun and fellowship. Due to Covid-19, all activities at the church had been suspended, however, the new CDC mandates will permit the church to return to many activities and gatherings. Messiah will sponsor a “Rock Painting and Chalk Walk” event Saturday, May 22 at the South Williamsport Park for children and youth of all ages. Joshua Reinsburrow is the Pastor at Messiah Lutheran Church.