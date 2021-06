The last 12 months have fundamentally shifted the way that we think about the concept of ‘work’. And, as a result, the future has never been harder to predict. Whilst some leading brands - including Facebook, Uber and Microsoft - are already making plans to return to the office, others - like Twitter - have made it clear that remote working practices are here to stay long term. As we begin to emerge from the pandemic, it has become apparent that 2021 will be a turning point in terms of how teams across a wide range of industries operate moving forward.