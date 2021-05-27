Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

‘Tech-infused mini golf’ rolling up to Boston’s Seaport next year

By Catherine Carlock
Posted by 
Boston Business Journal
Boston Business Journal
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mini golf chain Puttshack plans to open a 26,000-square-foot location with four “tech-driven, highly competitive" miniature golf courses. Join the BBJ as we celebrate and recognize the Business of Pride. 2021 Top Charitable Contributors List. Is philanthropy an important initiative of your company? The Boston Business Journal will once again...

www.bizjournals.com
Boston Business Journal

Boston Business Journal

Boston, MA
785
Followers
2K+
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

The Boston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/boston
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Courses#Seaport#Miniature Golf#Tech#Charitable Philanthropy#Community#Bbj#The Business Of Pride#Mini Golf Chain#Mass#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
Sports
Related
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston Business Journal

How the new CEO of Constant Contact plans to 'reignite the passion' around the brand

Now that the marketing software firm has recently spun out and restarted as a standalone business, the Boston Business Journal's Lucia Maffei talked with new CEO Frank Vella about the advice he received from former longtime CEO Gail Goodman, his desire to re-establish the Constant Contact brand, the company's diversity initiatives and his No. 1 trick to beat Zoom fatigue.
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston Business Journal

A new 'next Kendall Square'?

Describing areas as “the next Kendall Square” is a common theme for real estate developers looking to build labs outside of the Cambridge biotech mecca. Boston’s Seaport has become the region’s second-largest biotech cluster behind Kendall Square, with myriad lab developments proposed or underway in neighboring South Boston, South End and Watertown. But with massive new lease for Flagship Pioneering–backed companies at Boynton Yards, Somerville may soon lay claim to being Kendall Square’s next big challenger.
Somerville, MAPosted by
Boston Business Journal

Massachusetts Life Science Facility Services Firm Appoints Robin Dorogusker as EVP

DENS Facility Services has announced the hiring of Robin Dorogusker to the role of Executive Vice President, reporting directly to the President, Joshua Philbrook. Effective May 24, Dorogusker will be charged with planning, directing, coordinating, and overseeing business operations and client development activities. “We are thrilled to welcome Robin to the DENS family,” says Joshua Philbrook. “With her strong track record of providing strategic thought leadership, facilitating engagement and delivering results, she will help propel DENS to the next level of service for our valued clients.” For over 15 years, DENS has helped build, serve and grow the local life science industry. Their reputation of consistent, reliable and quality facility services has awarded them premier life science clients in the Greater Boston Area. The DENS corporate motto, “Partners in Discovery”, guides their unique approach to client services and is the foundation for their steady gain in market share. The creation of the EVP role is a direct response to meet the needs of DENS’ expanding business, ensure client services remain exceptional and solidify the partnership between DENS and their valued clients. “Our growth in this competitive industry has increased the importance of a strategic approach to client management,” explains Philbrook. “This will be one of the primary responsibilities for Robin as our EVP and her experience and expertise will be invaluable for the business moving forward.” Dorogusker is an industry leader in project management and client service. She will also be responsible for ensuring the promotion and implementation of efficient and effective systems to meet current and future needs of DENS Facility Services and clients. About DENS Facility Services: Founded in 2004, DENS Facility Services is a locally owned and operated boutique facility management and maintenance firm specializing in Life Science maintenance and management including biotechnology, biopharmaceutical, and pharmaceutical facilities. Based in Somerville, Mass., DENS Facility Services employs over 150 team members and has proudly grown its business through a reputation of consistent, reliable and quality facility services for the most premier industry clients in the Greater Boston Area.
Boston, MAnshoremag.com

Five New Stores Open at MarketStreet Lynnfield

MarketStreet Lynnfield continues its growth with the announcement of a new wave of retail, fashion, beauty, and wellness offerings, including the recently opened and locally owned women’s boutique shops Cattivo and Pretty Posh. Plus, three new stores will open at the property this summer. The news comes on the heels...