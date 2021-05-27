Rate of missed GP appointments unchanged for two decades, study finds
Despite 'changes in practice and development in technology' between 2003 and 2019, the study found that little had changed in rates of missed appointments. Around 7.2m GP appointments are missed annually, the study found - costing a potential £216m a year - and research papers reviewed for the latest study showed between 5% and 12% of appointments were missed, broadly in line with a range uncovered by a similar review nearly two decades earlier.www.gponline.com