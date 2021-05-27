Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Rate of missed GP appointments unchanged for two decades, study finds

By Salaried GP, Shadwell
gponline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite 'changes in practice and development in technology' between 2003 and 2019, the study found that little had changed in rates of missed appointments. Around 7.2m GP appointments are missed annually, the study found - costing a potential £216m a year - and research papers reviewed for the latest study showed between 5% and 12% of appointments were missed, broadly in line with a range uncovered by a similar review nearly two decades earlier.

www.gponline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Health Research#Medical Conditions#Health Services Research#Medical Research#Health Issues#Warwick Medical School#Nhs Digital#Bjgp#Gp Appointments#Missed Appointments#Gp Practices#Gp Access#Diagnosis#Patients Book#Treatments#Appointment Cards#Research Papers#Childcare#Review
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Women's HealthEurekAlert

Higher dose of DHA associated with lower early preterm birth rate, NIH-funded study finds

NIH/Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development. Women taking 1,000 mg of docosohexanoic acid (DHA) daily in the last half of pregnancy had a lower rate of early preterm birth than women who took the standard 200 mg dose, according to a study funded by the National Institutes of Health. Women who entered the study with the lowest DHA level had the greatest reduction in early preterm birth, which is birth before 34 weeks of pregnancy and which increases the risk of infant death and disability.
HealthTree Hugger

Cooking With Gas Increases Rate of Childhood Asthma, Study Finds

A new report from the Climate Council of Australia, Kicking the Gas Habit: How Gas is Harming our Health, looks at the hazards of the production of gas, including from coal seams and from shale gas, as well as the effects of cooking with gas in homes.﻿﻿ It concludes "the direct health impacts of mining and burning gas increases the imperative to move beyond the technologies of the past and ensure access to clean, modern energy for all."﻿﻿
WorldBBC

GP surgeries: Doctor responds to criticism about appointment access

A Belfast GP has said the workload of her profession has been "endless" throughout the pandemic, in response to general complaints about appointment times. Dr Ursula Brennan, from Mount Oriel Medical Practice, said it is "distressing" that there is a perception that some patients have lost faith with their family doctors since the coronavirus outbreak.
Healthpharmaceutical-journal.com

Pharmacy staff conduct 58 million informal patient consultations each year, say negotiators

Community pharmacy staff conduct approximately 58 million unpaid patient consultations annually in England, the Pharmaceutical Services Negotiating Committee (PSNC) has revealed. An audit of 5,830 community pharmacies carried out by the PSNC shows that 114,898 informal consultations were recorded between 25 January 2021 and 12 February 2021 — nearly a...
Health ServicesComputer Weekly

NHS trust’s Pioneer data platform joins up care delivery and improves outcomes

University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust has implemented a data platform with near real-time data to improve care across its hospitals. The Pioneer data platform, which the country’s largest NHS trust built together with Ensono, is essentially a research hub, linking up patient data from different healthcare settings to provide a full picture of a patient’s care journey.
Healthfooyoh.com

5 Reasons To Make A Virtual Doctor's Appointment

In recent years, health insurance has been extending its services to virtual doctor's appointments. More recently, however, telehealth/telemedicine has positioned itself as basically an essential service as the world locked down and remote meetings/work became the norm. Since it's more widespread (and will continue to grow after the end of...
Worlddunfermlinepress.com

Covid vaccine: How to check if you are missing an appointment

Scots are being urged to get vaccinated as a drive to protect the vulnerable from the Indian variant. People in Scotland who missed their vaccine appointments are being asked to rebook a jab in a bid to reduce the spread of Covid-19. Scotland’s chief medical officer, Dr Gregor Smith, said...
WorldNews-Medical.net

Study supports the need for improving early TB diagnosis and care in Irish prisons

Investigators from Trinity College Dublin, the Irish Mycobacteria Reference Laboratory, St James's Hospital, and the Department of Public Health HSE East believe tuberculosis (TB) care in Irish Prisons should be supported, considering the findings of their study which is published today (Tuesday, 1st June, 2021) in the International Journal of Tuberculosis and Lung Disease.
Public Healthpharmaceutical-journal.com

NICE does not recommend colchicine for treatment of COVID-19

The Royal Pharmaceutical Society has made this article free to access in order to help healthcare professionals stay informed about an issue of national importance. To learn more about coronavirus, please visit: https://www.rpharms.com/coronavirus. There is “insufficient evidence” to recommend colchicine as a treatment for COVID-19 patients, updated guidance from the...
Health Servicesdigitalhealth.net

How GP data is saving lives

With the GP Data for Planning and Research (GPDPR) service launching next month, Richard Alcock, director of primary care technology at NHS Digital explores how GP data is helping to save lives. The health service is rich with data which can provide us with life-saving insights. For years it has...