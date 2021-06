CONCOURS FOCUS RS MK1: CLEANEST FORD OF ALL?

Mercedes-Benz has gone in with the item hostile technique to remain at the first spot on the list of the biggest extravagance carmaker in India. This methodology is the thing that contrived by the German carmaker for 2021 to guarantee a ruling portion of the overall industry alongside monstrous development. The year has effectively started with a couple of dispatches for Mercedes-Benz. Now the mainstream GLA has dispatched with various powertrains and variations. Allow us to investigate what the 2021 Mercedes-Benz has to bring to the table.