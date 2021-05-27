Coulston Elementary Honor Roll
Coulston Elementary School would like to recognize its Quarter 4 Honor Roll students. Second Grade all A Honor Roll: Abby Back, Lionel Barbosa Badillo, Allison Barrow, Charly Caballero-Garcia, Yerihel Caceres Rolon, Lizzy Campbell, Edgar Cueto-Perez, Leighton Everette, Lilly Gaddie, Eric Harcourt, Marlee Heller, Aries Hendricks, Souta Hiromori, Leah Keith, Jennifer Martinez Villafuerte, Liam McGraw Fuller, Lainy McLane, Vicente Mejia-Julian, Kayley Nigh, Charlie Nolley, David Phillips, Evelyn Pine, Brian Ross, Angeles Santiago-Santiago, Makayla Schutt, Olivia Smith, Karen Velasco Mejia, Landon Voege, Yu Wakao, and Karter White.