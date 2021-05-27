Coulston Elementary Honor Roll

Shelbyville High School would like to honor its staff member and student of the month. Band Director Russ Smith is the staff member of the month. “He is the face of the SHS bands,” school staff said. “Mr. Smith has led many Fine Arts Academic Super Bowl Teams to HHC and Area wins as well as many appearances in the State competition. This year, he has led his team to a 2nd place seed in the State Academic Super Bowl Competition. The Academic Teams are honored and thrilled to name him as this month’s staff member of the month, and wish him well on his retirement and to thank him for his years of service to Shelbyville High School and the greater Shelbyville Community.”