Shelbyville, IN

Coulston Elementary Honor Roll

By HANNAH GUNNELL hgunnell@shelbynews.com
Shelbyville News
 6 days ago

Coulston Elementary School would like to recognize its Quarter 4 Honor Roll students. Second Grade all A Honor Roll: Abby Back, Lionel Barbosa Badillo, Allison Barrow, Charly Caballero-Garcia, Yerihel Caceres Rolon, Lizzy Campbell, Edgar Cueto-Perez, Leighton Everette, Lilly Gaddie, Eric Harcourt, Marlee Heller, Aries Hendricks, Souta Hiromori, Leah Keith, Jennifer Martinez Villafuerte, Liam McGraw Fuller, Lainy McLane, Vicente Mejia-Julian, Kayley Nigh, Charlie Nolley, David Phillips, Evelyn Pine, Brian Ross, Angeles Santiago-Santiago, Makayla Schutt, Olivia Smith, Karen Velasco Mejia, Landon Voege, Yu Wakao, and Karter White.

www.shelbynews.com
