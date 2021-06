An Upstate Medical University student has been given a prestigious award by an international conference on attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Eric Barnett is a sixth-year MD/PhD student in the College of Graduate Studies. He was one of just eight recipients of a Young Scientist award at the recent World Congress on ADHD, which is sponsored by the World Federation of ADHD. As part of the award, Barnett completed a 20-minute pre-recorded presentation for the virtual four-day Congress and will receive 500 Euros (about $611).