Week #6: Holliston Senior Softball Wrap-Up: (thru 5/23)

The Lady Jacks closed their season with a doubleheader against Omak on May 15. They lost both games, bringing their season record to 2-5 and overall record to 4-8. “When we started our season on April 5th, we were ready to kick it into high gear to make up for lost time,” Head Coach Pauline Baughman said. “With only six days of practice, our Lady Jacks softball team hit the road to Chelan. Not knowing exactly what our team would be capable of as we took the field for the first time in over a year, I was astonished at the ability of these young ladies and their ability to take the individual skills they learned in their short practice time and come together as a team for the first win of the season.”