James Bond 007 will return in theaters following Amazon’s MGM purchase, says Bond producers

By Ricky Church
flickeringmyth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the news Amazon has agreed to purchase MGM Studios for $8.45 billion, including the entire James Bond 007 franchise, it has left many wondering if James Bond’s next adventure No Time to Die and future films will be released exclusively on Amazon’s streaming service. Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson were quick to dispel any such notion however, promising James Bond will always be a theatrical event.

www.flickeringmyth.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
