The coronavirus pandemic hurt U.S. financial well-being, but the impact differed widely by education, income and race, a Federal Reserve survey showed. “The pandemic caused substantial disruptions to many people’s finances, as well as to their daily lives, even while public policy responses appear to have muted many of the effects,” the Fed said in its 2020 Survey of Household Economics and Decisionmaking released Monday. “ . . . A clear pattern from the survey is that financial challenges in 2020 were uneven, and frequently left those who entered the year with fewer resources further behind.”