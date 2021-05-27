The legacy of AC36 – from a superyacht perspective
When Emirates Team New Zealand defeated the 35th America’s Cup defender Oracle Team USA in Bermuda in 2017 – bringing the Cup back to New Zealand – the Kiwi yachting community had high hopes for a large superyacht turnout when the time came to host the event. However, these hopes were dashed when the COVID-19 pandemic struck in early 2020, leading to the eventual closure of New Zealand’s borders as part of the government’s strict response to the pandemic, therefore rendering most superyachts unable to enter the country in time for the 36th America’s Cup (AC36).superyachtnews.com