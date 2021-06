In the last few years, the world's biggest contributors of greenhouse gases were seemingly getting serious about climate change. Member countries of the G7 — the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan — have all made major pledges to cut back on carbon emissions with the goal of reaching net zero by 2050. But over the course of the last year, as the coronavirus pandemic shut down much of the world and presented the opportunity to reset with a "green recovery," these nations instead chose to hand out billions of dollars to the fossil fuel industry.