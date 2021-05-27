Cancel
Commentary: Democracy and division: Can democratic innovations reduce polarization?

Cover picture for the articleMore than ever, Americans are concerned about political polarization. Public Agenda's most recent Hidden Common Ground survey found that 93% of Americans say it is important to reduce divisiveness in the United States. More than one-third say that partisan divisiveness has affected their personal lives. And while the United States has become the poster child for hyperpartisanship, people in many other countries have similar concerns about their own political systems.

ElectionsPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

‘The right to vote is fundamental to our American democracy’ | Column

It has only been 56 years. As Americans, we are pleased to call ourselves one of the world’s oldest democracies. We are actually one of the world’s newest. Democracy, after all, is government shaped by the will of the people. But until 1920, roughly half the people were not allowed to vote, disqualified by dint of gender. And until 1965 — 56 years ago — roughly 10 percent were restricted by color of skin.
Congress & Courtsexpressnews.com

Commentary: Jan. 6 commission can strengthen American values

My father, retired U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Michael Cahill, took six bullets charging a gunman who opened fire on his fellow soldiers at Fort Hood in 2009. Our nation’s first president chose to step aside instead of becoming an authoritarian ruler — a king. Thousands of young men and women showed up and volunteered to serve our country after 9/11.
Income TaxThe Post and Courier

Commentary: Biden’s tax policies would hurt investment, jobs and innovation

President Joe Biden has big plans to create jobs and raise wages by spending more on infrastructure and industrial policies and to improve conditions for ordinary folks by funding pre-K education, free community colleges and child allowances with higher taxes on corporations and on the incomes and capital gains of affluent Americans.
Politicsloc.gov

The Pillars of Democracy

The major institutions in American society are in a moment of crisis. From the branches of government to religious and civic organizations, the media, and political parties, these key foundations of American life are less respected, less trusted, and less involved in forming the character of individuals than at any point in our history.
PoliticsMarietta Daily Journal

Commentary: Puerto Rico is America's oldest democratic crisis

In recent months, Americans have been rightfully concerned about threats to the nation's democracy, from the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol to new restrictive voting laws in states across the country. At the same time, America's oldest democratic crisis rages on: Puerto Rico remains, for all intents and purposes, a U.S. colony — its more than 3 million residents granted neither full sovereignty nor full political rights in the United States. That immoral status quo rarely garners much attention, but it urgently demands action from all Americans who defend democratic values.
Donald TrumpPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

Local newspapers can help reduce polarization with opinion pages that focus on local issues

If you’re confused about opinion journalism and what it is, you’re not alone. Many Americans are. But even so, the editorials, opinion columns and letters to the editor that fill the op-ed pages could help bridge political divides in the U.S. and offer some help to struggling local news outlets. Two-thirds of Americans polled by Gallup in 2017 said that the news media do not distinguish between fact and opinion, an increase from 42% in 1984. Only 43% of people in another poll said that they can easily tell the difference between news and opinion online. Half of Americans are...
U.S. PoliticsLiberal First

Democrats want to destroy democracy in order to save it

Our democracy is in peril, according to unbiased experts of expertise who really want Joe Manchin to roll-over on the filibuster. We have to pass the Perpetual Democrat Control Act now, or it’s curtains for our democracy, exclaim said experts passionately, with tears and teeth gnashing. Experts, of course, are never wrong, except when they are, which is pretty much all the time. Greg Sargent of the WaPo opined about the terrible terrors these experts fear in a column titled, “A frantic warning from 100 leading experts: Our democracy is in grave danger.” Whoa, a whole 100! And you know it’s getting real because they are “frantic.” After all, “[o]n the line is nothing less than the future of our democracy itself.” Oh no, not our democracy! Of course, we’re not a democracy, but whatever – hack clichés are gonna hack.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden shifts from Obama on Cuba post-Florida losses

President Biden has taken a U-turn from the Obama administration’s policies on Cuba after Democrats lost two consecutive presidential elections in Florida. While Biden ended or reversed a number of Trump-era policies upon taking office, including the U.S. exit from the Paris climate deal and the so-called Muslim travel ban, former President Obama's former vice president has kept in place Trump-era restrictions on Cuba following Obama's openings to the island nation.