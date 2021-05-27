Cancel
Seaside, OR

In One Ear: Fun find

By Elleda Wilson The Astorian
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 12 days ago
"Today was a day for the books!" Connor Kelly, of Seaside, wrote on May 20. "Around 2 p.m., my wife, Denise, and I took our two dog children, 'Brandon' and 'Bruce,' for our daily walk during low tide at Del Rey Beach.

"To our surprise, we stumbled upon what we first thought was a sturgeon being inspected by seagulls, but instead was a longnose lancetfish, close to 5 feet in length."

Connor's photo is shown, left; a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration image is at right.

Just last month, one of these unusual deep sea denizens was found dead on the Long Beach Peninsula. The Ear asked the Seaside Aquarium if it was strange to find another so soon.

"It is not that unusual," the aquarium replied, "when they are in the area, and close to shore, we will often see a few in a short period of time."

"Very fun find," Connor noted.

Astoria, OR
