As shocking it sounds, but Sergio Ramos is all set to quit Real Madrid after 16 long years. Last night, the Los Blancos took to social media and spoke about their captain's departure. The club said that there would be an “act of tribute and farewell" to Ramos on Thursday and this will be done in presence of their President Florentino Perez. The former Sevilla FC player had been struggling with injuries and only played five times this year.