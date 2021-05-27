Cancel
Warrenton, OR

In One Ear: Bubble ballyhoo

By Elleda Wilson The Astorian
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 12 days ago
"This actually happened yesterday," KAST 1370 posted on Facebook May 18. "According to the police dispatch log, a person called in to complain about people blowing bubbles in the street at Ensign and Discovery lanes saying it is distracting, and the bubbles might hit the vehicles, leaving detergent behind.

"A Warrenton officer responded and advised the bubble blowers of the complaint. You know, you have to admire the patience of dispatchers and local police officers around here."

Indeed. As one might imagine, many snarky remarks about nuisance calls ensued.

Also in response to the bubble ballyhoo, Fred and Jennifer Causer created "The Great Bubble Blow!" event from 4 to 5 p.m. on May 22.

"I wanted to show support for these children, and children everywhere, showing it's OK to be a kid, even when we are grown … I ask you to stop wherever you are, stop what you are doing, and blow some bubbles with your loved ones."

Just not in Warrenton.

