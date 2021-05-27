In One Ear: Fowl trespassers

Fun rerun: The Oregon town of Pilot Rock has a problem: It's being overrun by wild turkeys, the East Oregonian reports (tinyurl.com/turkeyville).

They stroll into town in a flock of about 50 to 70 birds, then split up to divide and conquer by pooping and snacking their way through local gardens. A few are pictured, in a photo by E.J. Harris.

"Nothing is left," resident Mary Ann Low complained. "They dust bathe in the soil. They eat whatever is there."

The Pilot Rock City Council — after contemplating a spay and neuter program or just grabbing shotguns — called in the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife to tackle the turkey issue.

"No matter what we do, we're never going to get rid of all of them," state Fish and Wildlife biologist Greg Rimbach observed. "We'll always have a few turkeys." (In One Ear, 9/15/2017)