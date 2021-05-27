Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pilot Rock, OR

In One Ear: Fowl trespassers

By Elleda Wilson The Astorian
Posted by 
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qVs9x_0aD62gmO00

Fun rerun: The Oregon town of Pilot Rock has a problem: It's being overrun by wild turkeys, the East Oregonian reports (tinyurl.com/turkeyville).

They stroll into town in a flock of about 50 to 70 birds, then split up to divide and conquer by pooping and snacking their way through local gardens. A few are pictured, in a photo by E.J. Harris.

"Nothing is left," resident Mary Ann Low complained. "They dust bathe in the soil. They eat whatever is there."

The Pilot Rock City Council — after contemplating a spay and neuter program or just grabbing shotguns — called in the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife to tackle the turkey issue.

"No matter what we do, we're never going to get rid of all of them," state Fish and Wildlife biologist Greg Rimbach observed. "We'll always have a few turkeys." (In One Ear, 9/15/2017)

The Daily Astorian

The Daily Astorian

Astoria, OR
969
Followers
121
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Astorian

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Pets & Animals
City
Pilot Rock, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Into The Wild#East Oregonian#Fowl Trespassers#Wild Turkeys#Shotguns#Soil#Fun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pets
Related
Oregon StatePosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon to set 'murder hornet' traps on Washington border

Emma Eakins' work with the Oregon Department of Agriculture to trap the Asian giant hornet recently won an award.Emma Eakins loves insects. But there's one insect Eakins hopes to never see in Oregon — the Asian giant hornet, dubbed the "murder hornet" by researchers for its aggressive behavior and powerful sting. Eakins is a Glencoe High School senior who recently started a project in partnership with the Oregon Department of Agriculture to help people build Asian giant hornet lures and traps. "Asian giant hornets are not currently in Oregon," Eakins said, adding that if the invasive species does make...
Oregon Statehistorynet.com

Book Review: Saving the Oregon Trail

Saving the Oregon Trail: Ezra Meeker’s Last Grand Quest, by Dennis M. Larsen, Washington State University Press, Pullman, 2020, $28.95. Wild West presented the Ezra Meeker story in brief in special contributor John Koster’s August 2020 feature “Nothing Meek About Him.” The pioneer is remembered for having traveled the Oregon Trail in his 20s in 1852, then raised awareness of the neglected route by traversing it again by ox and wagon at age 75 in 1906. But, of course, there is so much more to learn about the fascinating and magnificently mobile Meeker, who died within a month of his 98th birthday. For that look no further than Dennis Larsen, a retired high school history teacher and leading expert on Meeker. Saving the Oregon Trail is his concluding volume on Meeker. Earlier came The Missing Chapters: The Untold Story of Ezra Meeker’s Old Oregon Trail Monument Expedition (2006), Slick as a Mitten: Ezra Meeker’s Klondike Enterprise (2009) and Hop King: Ezra Meeker’s Boom Years (2016).
Pendleton, OREast Oregonian

Our view: A tip of the hat, a kick in the pants

A tip of the hat to the prospective of a Pendleton Round-Up in 2021. During a Tuesday, May 11, press conference Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said she “would fully expect” for the Pendleton Round-Up to go forward as planned this year, with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention like mask wearing in place.
Oregon StateArgus Observer Online

Oregon Department of Agriculture appoints local woman to state ag board

ONTARIO — An Ontario woman, who is the owner/operator of a see farm and who grew up on a large third-generation cattle operation in Idaho, was one of two appointed to serve on the Oregon State Board of Agriculture. Gov. Kate Brown made the appointments on May 13, with the new members filling remaining partial terms left vacant when Marty Meyers died in December of 2020 and Grant Kitamura moved to Idaho in January of 2021, according to a news release from the ODA on Friday.
Pendleton, OREast Oregonian

BMCC: No vaccine likely required this fall

PENDLETON — As they look to reopen in the fall, colleges and universities are all trying to answer the question of whether to require their students to get their COVID-19 vaccinations before returning to the classroom. Three of Oregon’s largest public universities answered affirmatively: Oregon State University, Portland State University...
Umatilla, OREast Oregonian

West Umatilla Mosquito Control District starts mosquito control activities

HERMISTON — The West Umatilla Mosquito Control District has started implementing its 2021 mosquito control program, according to a press release. The district serves a 525-square mile area in western Umatilla County, including the towns of Hermiston, Umatilla, Stanfield and Echo and will target areas of standing water where mosquito larvae thrive. Large water bodies will be sprayed with a helicopter, while smaller areas will be treated by hand. To control adult mosquitoes, the district plans to make treatments using truck mounted ultra low volume sprayers, which will be done after sunset in areas of the district that have large populations of adult mosquitoes.