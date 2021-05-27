Ultra Music Festival & Angry Residents Finally In Sync After Striking Deal
Ultra Music Festival and angry residents now in sync after inking a deal allowing the show to go on in Bayfront Park. The 3-day electronic music festival will be held in Bayfront Park next March without a legal battle from angry neighbors over noise, traffic and crowds. Attorney Sam Dubbin, who represents the Downtown Neighbors Alliance, says details on the deal are confidential, but it strikes the right chord for both sides. He says there's no monetary component. Neighbors were so upset over the Ultra issues the festival was booted from Bayfront Park to Virginia Key in 2019. The 3-day event was canceled in 2020 and this year because of COVID.wflanews.iheart.com