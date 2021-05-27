Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Ultra Music Festival & Angry Residents Finally In Sync After Striking Deal

Posted by 
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ultra Music Festival and angry residents now in sync after inking a deal allowing the show to go on in Bayfront Park. The 3-day electronic music festival will be held in Bayfront Park next March without a legal battle from angry neighbors over noise, traffic and crowds. Attorney Sam Dubbin, who represents the Downtown Neighbors Alliance, says details on the deal are confidential, but it strikes the right chord for both sides. He says there's no monetary component. Neighbors were so upset over the Ultra issues the festival was booted from Bayfront Park to Virginia Key in 2019. The 3-day event was canceled in 2020 and this year because of COVID.

wflanews.iheart.com
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#Sync#Covid#Angry Residents#Angry Neighbors#Noise#Bayfront Park#March
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Music
Related
Miami, FLEDMTunes

Ultra Music Festival Reaches Deal With Neighbor Alliance

Ultra Music Festival is celebrating its first piece of positive news since 2019. The festival reached an agreement with the Downtown Neighbors Alliance. This group had sought for years to stop the festival or kick it out of Bayfront Park. This group of condo owners and residents are the chief reason that Ultra was initially banished to Virginia Key in 2019. The group would frequently send people to Miami City Commission meetings to speak out against Ultra, reading from a script, in order to create the impression that Miami no longer wanted Ultra Music Festival around.
Miami, FLrevolution935.com

Ultra Music Festival is back to Bayfront Park in 2022

Finally, it seems that the legal fight about where the most important Electronic Music Festival in the world will take place is over!. The 2020/2021 appointments did not occur due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both would have happened at the Bayfront Park, but this news was always surrounded by some uncertainties. Now there is an agreement between Ultra and the Miami Downtown Neighbors Alliance. It is confirmed in the understanding that the organizers will take care of some critical logistic aspects. For example, traffic management, noise control, the safeguard of the park, and the respect of all the rules to minimize eventual problems to the residents of Downtown will be on the festival’s organizers.
Miami, FLBillboard

Ultra Music Festival Will Return to Miami With Neighbors' Blessing

One of the world’s top electronic music festivals is returning to downtown Miami next year with the blessing of neighbors who have complained about the event in the past. Organizers of the Ultra Music Festival announced Tuesday an agreement to settle tensions with the Downtown Neighbors Alliance, the Miami Herald reported. The association representing 13 downtown condominium towers will no longer seek to remove the event from Bayfront Park.
Miami, FLislandernews.com

Ultra and Downtown Miami residents reach agreement to "coexist"

The relationship between Ultra Music Festival organizers and Downtown Miami residents has been an acrimonious one, but peace is in the horizon as the festival and residents have reached a "community standards program" agreement. The Downtown Neighbors Alliance, a neighborhood organization representing a dozen residential communities, negotiated the deal with...
Yogageorgiastatesignal.com

Imagining the Imagine Music Festival

As more and more people across the U.S. receive the Covid vaccine, concert venues and music festivals are preparing to enter stage left. The prospect of live music’s return is a topic welcomed by both musicians and listeners alike. In Georgia, EDM fans can look forward to the return of the bass-filled, underwater fantasy that is the Imagine Music Festival, the largest EDM festival in Georgia.
ComicsAnime News Network

Kyoto Animation Fan Appreciation Event Returns After 4 Years as Music Festival

Studio's 1st music festival runs at Kyoto's Rohm Theater on November 20-21 Kyoto Animation announced on Monday that its fan appreciation event will return after four years as "The 5th Kyoto Animation Thanks Event: KyoAni Music Festival -Inspiration for the future-." This is the first musical festival that the anime studio is directly presenting. The event will take place at the Rohm Theater in Kyoto on November 20 and 21.
Theater & Danceedmidentity.com

Global Dance Festival Announces Stacked Lineup for 2021 Edition

Gabriel & Dresden, Excision, Deorro, Spencer Brown, Green Velvet, and more have been announced on the Global Dance Festival 2021 lineup!. Each year, dance music lovers from Colorado and beyond descend upon Denver for a weekend filled with unreal performances and plenty of fun at Global Dance Festival. Although the 2020 edition couldn’t take place due to the ongoing pandemic, the minds behind the festival have been hard at work to bring an experience for their attendees in 2021. Today, they’ve delivered the dates and lineup to mark its return!
Entertainmentedmidentity.com

Boombox Cartel Talks ‘Cartel II,’ Returning to Live Shows, and Dog Dad Life

Boombox Cartel is riding high in 2021 and after the release of Cartel II he swung by to chat about the EP, Cinco Mode, and plenty more. Since his debut into the scene, the sweeping melodies and heavy bass Boombox Cartel brings to speakers has rightfully earned him a place on some of the world’s biggest stages, and a die-hard fanbase. With the release of his first EP, Cartel, in 2017, the LA-based producer continued to prove his novelty, and since then has quenched our thirst with hard-hitting singles like “Nothing to Hide,” “NEW WIP,” and “Remember.”
Entertainmentsciencecodex.com

Duetting songbirds 'mute' the musical mind of their partner to stay in sync

Art Garfunkel once described his legendary musical chemistry with Paul Simon, "We meet somewhere in the air through the vocal cords ... ." But a new study of duetting songbirds from Ecuador, the plain-tail wren (Pheugopedius euophrys), has offered another tune explaining the mysterious connection between successful performing duos. It's...
Musicmagneticmag.com

The 15 Best House Tracks of May 2021

With most of the country already lifting many event restrictions, we can finally breathe a breath of fresh air as we look to start planning our first nights out. Some are planning their next big music festival while others are keeping their eyes peeled for the next, legit rave. Whatever it may be, we will once again have the chance to dance.
MusicMusicRadar.com

Issue 371 of Future Music is on sale now

This issue, we trace the course of one of dance music’s most enduring genres: techno. From the proto-techno experiments of Cybotron through to modern sounds, we delve into the FM archive to tell the story of techno production via classic interviews with icons of the scene. Plus, we show you how to master the sound for yourself with fresh tutorials, tips and techniques.
Musicweraveyou.com

Looking back on Swedish House Mafia’s iconic Stockholm shows

Two years ago, iconic trio Swedish House Mafia performed three sell-out shows at the Tele2 Arena in their hometown of Stockholm. Just over a year after their reunion at Ultra Music Festival in Miami, which shocked fans all over the world, Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso and Steve Angello performed three nights in a row to an international crowd of their most dedicated supporters. These shows marked the trio’s debut solo performance in the midst of their second innings, which meant that the pressure was well and truly on. Expectations were higher than ever. The return of one of electronic music’s most pivotal trios demanded a truly epic show, and much to the delight of their fans, they well and truly delivered.
Las Vegas, NVYour EDM

Insomniac Reveals the First-Ever Lost In Dreams Music Festival in Las Vegas

Following the reveal of Insomniac’s newest brand Lost In Dreams earlier this year, dedicated to future bass, melodic dubstep, and pop/electronic music, Insomniac has announced the dates for the first Lost In Dreams music festival, taking place at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center in Las Vegas, NV across three dreamlike stages on September 4 & 5, 2021. The two-day, outdoor event adds yet another strong property to their roster in Las Vegas, which is also home to their flagship festival, Electric Daisy Carnival, the largest dance music festival in the world.
Musicmagneticmag.com

Op-Ed: DJs - Don't Avoid Playing 2020 Pandemic-Era Tracks In Upcoming Sets

Gigs are back....sort of. There is growing hope that live music business will come back soon as vaccines are behind rolled out in some countries, though others are stumbling for a variety of reasons (price, production issues, export embargoes etc). However, a little over a year since the WHO declared a pandemic for COVID-19, some countries are still in lockdowns and others are setting new records for cases and deaths, meaning this isn’t over yet by any stretch, despite progress in other countries.
Musicmusically.com

Bristol and Bath get a music-themed digital treasure hunt

From Massive Attack and Portishead to Idles and DJ Krust, the British cities of Bath and Bristol have a marvellous musical heritage. Now it’s being explored in an interesting digital way, courtesy of a project called ‘Everything is Music‘. It’s a partnership between Crack Magazine and location-based technology startup Landmrk, and like other campaigns created by the latter company, runs in smartphone web browsers rather than requiring an app download.
Musicweraveyou.com

Armin van Buuren releases ‘A State Of Trance 2021’ mix album

Getting into the summer mood, the Dutch trance icon Armin van Buuren has decided to release another chapter of his classic series ‘A State Of Trance 2021′ mix album, which this year is divided into two different mixes and includes the most notable trance songs, edits and remixes of the year so far.