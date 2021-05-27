Ultra Music Festival & Angry Residents Finally In Sync After Striking Deal

Finally, it seems that the legal fight about where the most important Electronic Music Festival in the world will take place is over!. The 2020/2021 appointments did not occur due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both would have happened at the Bayfront Park, but this news was always surrounded by some uncertainties. Now there is an agreement between Ultra and the Miami Downtown Neighbors Alliance. It is confirmed in the understanding that the organizers will take care of some critical logistic aspects. For example, traffic management, noise control, the safeguard of the park, and the respect of all the rules to minimize eventual problems to the residents of Downtown will be on the festival’s organizers.