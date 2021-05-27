Cancel
In One Ear: Reviving Clarx

By Elleda Wilson The Astorian
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n3uUq_0aD62bMl00

There's a move afoot by Justin Grafton and Emily Engdahl to renovate and remodel the old Clarx Confectionary into the couple's live and work studio and more. The 1920s era general store at the top of Eighth Street, just before Niagara Avenue, has been empty for some time.

"A once in a lifetime opportunity allowed us to purchase the beloved old building," the couple wrote on their Kickstarter fundraising page, "We'd like to bring the building back to life, restore her back to the community hub jewel she was …

"We have the prior renovation and construction experience, the team, the support, the plan and the approval … We (want) to honor the histories of the building (and) bring the community feeling of Clarx Confectionery back to life, include affordable living, a tea hatch, creative services and offices" and a community room.

If you want to contribute to this campaign (which ends at 11:59 p.m. on June 3), go to bit.ly/GoClarx. Have some history or stories about this building to share with the couple? Email bluecollarastoria@gmail.com

"We're willing, ready and eager to create something for the whole community to enjoy — but we need help getting the project off the ground!"

